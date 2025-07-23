Wings and Rings

A former MLB pitcher who had memorable careers with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees came through the Capital Region recently and stopped into a popular bar in Clifton Park.

After dining on some food, hopefully their famous wings, he showed off some iconic bling: the beautiful World Series ring he won with the Bombers in 1977.

Mike Torrez; 18-Year MLB Pitcher

Mike Torrez was a starting pitcher for seven different teams during his eventful 18-year career in Major League Baseball. One would argue that his most memorable season came in 1977, when he helped the Yankees win their 21st World Series Championship.

But recently, he was spotted at the Rusty Nail, a popular spot in Clifton Park for drinks, their famous wings, and typical American pub fare.

On Tuesday, the Rusty Nail posted a photo of Torrez showing off his World Series ring alongside staff who were tickled by his appearance.

"We had a special guest at The Rusty Nail last night! Mike Torrez, the NY Yankees pitcher from the 1977 World Series. The opportunity to wear a genuine YANKEES World Series ring was super cool. He is truly a great man! Thanks for stopping at The Rusty Nail." Rusty Nail Facebook

attachment-Mike Torrez Mike Torrez, a former pitcher for the Mets, Red Sox, and Yankees, shows off his WS ring he won with the Bombers in 1977. Photo: The Rusty Nail Facebook loading...

Mike Torrez Versus Bucky Dent

After winning the World Series with the Yankees in 1977, Torrez signed a seven-year contract with the rival Boston Red Sox and helped them contend for the American League East title all season.

Torrez, interestingly enough, was on the mound during the one-game playoff between the Yankees and Red Sox in the summer of 1978. The Yabkees were down 2-0 to Torrez and the Sox when he allowed a pivotal 3-run home run to Bucky Dent of the Yankees in a game they would go on to win 5-4.

