10 New York small towns have been named the worst in the Empire State.

Is your town on the list below? If it is I am 100% sure you disagree with its placement here, as do we! Lists like this come from data crunchers with no real-world in-town experience, which only tells a small slice of the local story. Numbers can always paint a negative picture and never reflect the real-world stories of life in a small town. It is easy to pass judgment purely based on numbers. Numbers will never tell the truth about these towns like the residents who live in and love them. Am I right?

It is true: every city and town has its scratches and scars but we still love them and call them home. That said, once again Roadsnacks has named the 10 worst small towns in the Empire State for 2024 by looking at United States Census data. Here are those 10 towns...

The 10 Worst Small Towns In New York For 2024 [RANKED] Roadsnacks has once again ranked the worst small towns in the Empire State for 2024. We gotta say first and foremost these rankings in no way reflect how we feel about these towns and you should take these rankings with a grain of salt: they are put together by folks with no local feel and experience on the great things these communities have to offer! Roadsnacks says the rankings below were formulated based on census data like median income, home values, unemployment rates, crime rates, education, and more from the state's 462 smallest towns. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

The 10 Dumbest Cities In New York [RANKED] Varying levels of education do not always correlate with one's intelligence. Regardless, the data miners at Roadsnacks compiled education data from New York cities with a population of over 5,000. Of the 163 Empire State cities analyzed, these are the 10 dumbest cities in the state based on the rate of high school dropouts and higher education of adults 25 and older. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff