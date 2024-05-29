Upstate Locale #2 On List of NY’s 10 Worst Small Towns For 2024 [RANKED]
10 New York small towns have been named the worst in the Empire State.
Is your town on the list below? If it is I am 100% sure you disagree with its placement here, as do we! Lists like this come from data crunchers with no real-world in-town experience, which only tells a small slice of the local story. Numbers can always paint a negative picture and never reflect the real-world stories of life in a small town. It is easy to pass judgment purely based on numbers. Numbers will never tell the truth about these towns like the residents who live in and love them. Am I right?
It is true: every city and town has its scratches and scars but we still love them and call them home. That said, once again Roadsnacks has named the 10 worst small towns in the Empire State for 2024 by looking at United States Census data. Here are those 10 towns...
The 10 Worst Small Towns In New York For 2024 [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
