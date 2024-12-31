Experts Say 3 Capital Region Cities Are Worst Places To Live In New York

Some of our favorite local cities are getting some unfavorable reviews.

I get it. Not every city or town is perfect. And sometimes it is human nature to focus on the negative. But, focusing on just the negative never tells the whole story.

The local cities listed among Money Inc.'s rankings of the 20 worst places to live in New York seem to miss the mark somewhat. Like any city or town, they have their not-so-great traits, but all 3 listed below also have so much to offer and are beloved by so many in the Captial Region, me included!

Here are the 3 Capital Region cities and their overall rank among the 20 worst in New York according to Money Inc. Factors contributing to these rankings include aging infrastructure, crime rates, unemployment rate, educational opportunities, and harsh winters.

Troy (Ranked #10 out of 20)

Yes, Troy has an aging infrastructure, but many older buildings are part of its downtown charm (which gives it an old-school New York City vibe - a big reason why so many movies and TV shows are filmed here!). Throw in some great bars and restaurants, a great stretch of riverfront, and its rich history and you have a great place to call home.

Schenectady (Ranked #8 out of 20)

Schenectady is another city where the infrastructure argument does not add up: all the investment, construction, and revitalization downtown has been impressive over the last several years. There are plenty of reasons to love Schenectady, and you can find them right here!

Albany (Ranked #1 out of 20)

Albany is full of history, impressive architecture, and lots to do as far as arts and entertainment. In many ways, it is one of the more beautiful places to live in the Capital Region. It has plenty of great neighborhoods to call home with a wealth of employment opportunities in the medical and tech sectors.

You can see Money Inc.'s complete ranking of the 20 worst places to live in New York below.

20 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2024 NOT DONE YET As they do every year, the experts at Money Inc. have once again ranked the 20 worst places to live in New York. Data points to determine the cities ranked below include crime rates, economic opportunities, poor infrastructure, property taxes, education, and more. Like any study, take these rankings with a grain of salt. What they do not consider are all the positive attributes these cities have to offer to those who call them home.



