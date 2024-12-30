Experts Rank New York’s 20 ‘Most Undesirable’ Cities To Live In

A study has revealed the 20 most undesirable cities in New York to call home.

I will start by saying this. I have been to many of the cities on this list. And guess what? I wouldn't mind living in any of them.

That said, when outside experts put studies together they base their analysis on data, not real-life experience. The real-life stories are most accurately told by those who love and call these places home, with pride.

So if your hometown is on the list below, do not take offense. This list is based on numbers, percentages, and other stats that do not paint a complete picture of life in any city or town. That is why this study should be taken with a grain of salt: data points always exist to back up any viewpoint, positive or negative.

So based purely on data points, Money Inc. ranked New York's worst places or 'most undesirable' cities to live in.

What data points determined these rankings? Among them are the following:

Crime Rates

Unemployment rates

Condition of infrastructure

Educational opportunities

Property taxes

Winter weather

