World’s Most Famous Tree; Grown Just Outside of Albany New York

This Year's Rockefeller Center Tree Has Been Chosen

A massive, 11-ton, 74-feet Norway Spruce grown just outside of Upstate NY is headed to NYC's Rockefeller Center, where it will be the most viewed Christmas tree in the world in a few weeks.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Each year, a tree from New York or a surrounding area is chosen as the centerpiece of Christmas at Rockefeller Center. This year's tree is a massive Spruce grown in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, about 35 miles southeast of Albany.

this year's Rockefeller Center Tree, Upstate New York Tree headed to NYC, Where is this year's Rockefeller Center tree from?, 518-news, 518news This massive Spruce, grown in West Stockbridge, MA, is headed down to NYC's Rockefeller Center. Photo: Facebook loading...

How big and how old is this tree?

According to the Today Show, this year's tree is a 70-year-old Norway Spruce that is 74 feet tall, 43 feet in diameter, and weighs 11 tons.

The source says that the tree will be cut down later this week and will arrive in the Plaza on Saturday, November 9th

When Will it be Lit?

The "official" kickoff to Xmas down in NYC starts with the annual tree lighting in the heart of New York City at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, December 5th.

The tree, widely regarded as the “worldwide symbol of Christmas,” will feature more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs—over five miles of cords! It will then be crowned with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

