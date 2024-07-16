Workers Encounter Giant 14-Foot-Boa Constrictor in Albany Park

More Questions than Answers

I have way more questions than answers, and I'm not sure anyone can wrap their head - no pun intended - around what was discovered in an Albany preserve last Friday.

Did Albany Water workers encounter a giant, 14-foot Boa constrictor while fixing a transmission main at Tivoli Preserve last week? According to local news outlets, they did.

But how did this snake, usually found in the Western Hemisphere, from northern Mexico to Argentina, and on islands in the Caribbean and Pacific, slither into the Capital Region?

"Albany Water members encountered a 14-foot boa constrictor over the weekend while fixing the 48-inch transmission main at Tivoli Preserve. The Department of Environmental Conservation was called in to capture and remove the snake." Albany Water

How Did It Get Here?

According to wildlife experts, Boa constrictors live in various habitats, including deserts, wet tropical forests, open savannas, cultivated fields, and elevations ranging from sea level to moderate, and apparently in Upstate New York. While New York is home to many species of snakes, 17 to be exact, a Boa is NOT one of them. More than likely, this could have been somebody's pet that either escaped or was released into the wild. Either way, it must have been quite the sight.

Are Boa Constrictors Poisonous?

The boa constrictor (scientific name: Boa constrictor), also known as the common boa, is a giant, non-venomous, heavy-bodied snake frequently kept and bred in captivity.

According to Albany Water, the DEC was called in to capture and remove.

