Woman Makes Frightening Find On Upstate NY Beach, What Is It?

Scary-Looking Lake Monster

A woman from Upstate New York had to have been a little startled when she stumbled upon the remains of a scary-looking lake monster that washed up on a beach on Sacandaga Lake. After posting the picture to social media, intrigued followers helped her properly identify the puzzling grizzly discovery, which many thought was the remains of a gator.

We found pictures of the prehistoric-looking beast that were posted by Sierra Dybas to a Facebook group called Great Sacandaga Lake Life. As you can imagine, locals were intrigued and wanted to learn more.

Is That A Gator?

At first glance, it does look like the head of a gator but it's not. Social media sleuths quickly identified the mangled monster as a Northern Pike. Despite only getting a good look at its head, some estimated that while alive, the fish weighed about 35 pounds, which is quite big.

Scary looking fish carcass washed up on the shores on Sacandaga Lake. And while it looks like a croc, it's actually the remains of a large Northern Pike.

The comments on the Facebook page were great, and other was no shortage of reaction from people admitting they'd be terrified if they had a one-on-one encounter with a living version of this breathless beast.

"I was wondering what type of hell demon washed up on shore. That's (going to be) a nope from me!" wrote Crystal Cole.

Would you go in the water if THIS was swimming in the lake?

Scariest Dead Thing I've Ever Seen

Here are some of the comments left by curious members of the Facebook group "Great Sacandaga Lake Life"

Is that the scariest dead thing you've ever seen?

Great Sacandaga Lake is located in Fulton and Saratoga counties. Accoding to the NYS DEC, it is one of the largest in the Adirondack region, and because of its size, there are many different types of fish to meet any anglers desire. The New York State record for Northern Pike was over 46 pounds and was caught here in 1940.

