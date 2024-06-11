Woman Accused of ‘Heinous’ Triple Homicide Captured in Upstate NY

Armed and Dangerous and On the Run

A woman accused of committing a grisly triple homicide in Virginia was running from authorities when her car crashed during a high-speed chase in Upstate New York, according to sources.

According to the New York Post, 23-year-old Alyssa Jane Venable from Virginia was trying to evade police after she became a suspect in the triple homicide of three of her roommates.

The report states that she got as far as Upstate New York but not much further after State Police in New York deployed a tire deflation device, which caused her vehicle to crash and allowed police to apprehend her.

23-year-old Alyssa Jane Venable from Virginia was trying to evade police after she became a suspect in the triple homicide of three of her Virginia roommates.

"Heinous" Triple Homicide

The Post is reporting that the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says all three of her roommates, Robert John McGuire, 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and Carol Anne Reese, were found with blunt-force trauma injuries last Tuesday down in Virginia. The Sheriff described the crimes as “heinous.”

Venable was apprehended about three and a half hours west of Albany on Route 86 in Steuben County, New York.

Captured in Upstate New York

According to the report, Venable was captured on I-86 in Steuben County by the U.S. Marshals Service and New York State Police after she refused to stop for law enforcement. According to the Post, she took police on a high-speed chase in her grey Honda that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Venable, who Virginia detectives said could be armed and dangerous, would crash her car after police employed a tire deflation device. Police didn't say why she was in New York or where she was heading, and she was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Last week, Venable's grey Honda crashed on Route 86 in Steuben County, New York. Police say she was on the run and wanted in connection to a grisly triple homicide in Virginia.

