New Plans Revealed for Shuttered Restaurant on Wolf Road

If you’ve driven down Wolf Road lately, you know it’s packed, especially with places to eat. From big national chains to local spots, you don’t have to go far to find something good.

But soon, one familiar restaurant that shut down last year isn't serving pasta, it'll be changing gears entirely.

According to the Albany Business Review, the old Buca di Beppo building at 44 Wolf Road, which closed its doors last summer after 24 years, is being eyed for a total transformation into a Town Fair Tire location. So, instead of meatballs and garlic bread, we’re talking tires and alignments.

The company behind the tire shop has already filed the paperwork with the Village of Colonie, and their proposal will go before the planning commission on July 15th. If it gets the green light, construction will start pretty quickly, with hopes to open by late fall or early winter.

Town Fair Tire isn’t new to the Capital Region. They already have locations in Queensbury and Halfmoon, right by Trader Joe’s. This would be their third shop in the area, and like the others, it’ll focus exclusively on tires and wheels.

The 9,500-square-foot building sits across from Colonie Center and right next to Goodyear Auto Service, which seems odd.

This is just another sign of how fast Wolf Road is changing. Don't get me wrong, there are still plenty of great restaurants up and down Wolf Road, but now a tire place is being built next to, well, a tire place.