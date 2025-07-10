New Plans Revealed for Shuttered Restaurant on Wolf Road

New Plans Revealed for Shuttered Restaurant on Wolf Road

Google Maps

If you’ve driven down Wolf Road lately, you know it’s packed, especially with places to eat. From big national chains to local spots, you don’t have to go far to find something good.

But soon, one familiar restaurant that shut down last year isn't serving pasta,  it'll be changing gears entirely.

According to the Albany Business Review, the old Buca di Beppo building at 44 Wolf Road, which closed its doors last summer after 24 years, is being eyed for a total transformation into a Town Fair Tire location. So, instead of meatballs and garlic bread, we’re talking tires and alignments.

Google Maps
loading...

The company behind the tire shop has already filed the paperwork with the Village of Colonie, and their proposal will go before the planning commission on July 15th. If it gets the green light, construction will start pretty quickly, with hopes to open by late fall or early winter.

Google Maps
loading...

Town Fair Tire isn’t new to the Capital Region. They already have locations in Queensbury and Halfmoon, right by Trader Joe’s. This would be their third shop in the area, and like the others, it’ll focus exclusively on tires and wheels.

The 9,500-square-foot building sits across from Colonie Center and right next to Goodyear Auto Service, which seems odd.

loading...

This is just another sign of how fast Wolf Road is changing. Don't get me wrong, there are still plenty of great restaurants up and down Wolf Road, but now a tire place is being built next to, well, a tire place.

The Capital Region's 12 Most Iconic Restaurants

The greater Albany area is FULL of amazing restaurants. From great steakhouses to Italian eateries to seafood to hot dog joints, there are amazing culinary destinations to satisfy any craving or taste. But, there is a certain group of restaurants that have risen above the rest as far as reputation. Why is that so? This exclusive list of restaurants all have a long history of 50 years or more serving amazing eats, and they are known and loved by all in the area. We grew up with these eateries in the Capital Region. According to our listeners, here are the 12 most iconic and legendary restaurants in the Capital Region.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM