Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Upstate New York This Weekend

Canva

As we head into the 2nd weekend of Spring, Old Man Winter is holding on for dear life in parts of Upstate New York.

The good news is there are only a few days left in March.

The bad news? There are a few days left in March.

That is just how the weather rolls in Upstate New York in March. One day you are enjoying the 70-degree temperatures, the next you are putting the winter hat and gloves back on.

Thanksfully, the end of March is in our sights, but not without one last winter speed bump.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Upstate New York

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8pm Friday, March 28th through 11 am Sunday, March 30th for the following areas:

  • Northern Warren County
  • Northern Washington County
  • Southeast Warren County
  • Hamilton County

NWS says northern Saratoga County could also be affected. The NWS forecast calls for mixed winter precipitation is expected throughout the weekend with an inch of snow expected and 1-3 tenths of an inch of ice. Freezing rain will develop on Saturday, turning to rain during the day and then back to freezing rain at night. Slippery road conditions can be expected with the possibility of power outages.

On Saturday, there will be huge differences in the weather In the Capital Region and south of Albany.  News Channel 13 says we can expect rain with temperatures in the mid-50s in the Albany area and highs could reach the 60s and 70 south of Albany.

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State

If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts.

Gallery Credit: Megan

 

 

