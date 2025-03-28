Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Upstate New York This Weekend

As we head into the 2nd weekend of Spring, Old Man Winter is holding on for dear life in parts of Upstate New York.

The good news is there are only a few days left in March.

The bad news? There are a few days left in March.

That is just how the weather rolls in Upstate New York in March. One day you are enjoying the 70-degree temperatures, the next you are putting the winter hat and gloves back on.

Thanksfully, the end of March is in our sights, but not without one last winter speed bump.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Upstate New York

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8pm Friday, March 28th through 11 am Sunday, March 30th for the following areas:

Northern Warren County

Northern Washington County

Southeast Warren County

Hamilton County

NWS says northern Saratoga County could also be affected. The NWS forecast calls for mixed winter precipitation is expected throughout the weekend with an inch of snow expected and 1-3 tenths of an inch of ice. Freezing rain will develop on Saturday, turning to rain during the day and then back to freezing rain at night. Slippery road conditions can be expected with the possibility of power outages.

On Saturday, there will be huge differences in the weather In the Capital Region and south of Albany. News Channel 13 says we can expect rain with temperatures in the mid-50s in the Albany area and highs could reach the 60s and 70 south of Albany.