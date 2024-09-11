$14 Dashcam Captures Incredibly Rare Animal in Upstate New York

Keep Your Eyes on the Road

You never know what you might see in New York!

But, odds are that if you spent a lifetime traversing New York's 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this.

If you explore the Adirondacks enough, you'll see your fair share of deer, possibly a bear, and maybe even a moose. Head down toward the Catskills, and you may see some bald eagles or a bobcat.

$14 Dashcam Captures One on a Million Sight in Upstate New York

Dan Burkholder and his wife traveled in Palenville, NY, about 45 miles south of Albany, on a cold winter evening when they saw a furry, white object hurrying along the road.

What Did He See?

According to Burkholder's Facebook post, his 14-dollar dashboard camera caught a rare albino fox on video.

While Burkholder's video evidences the cool encounter, the real thrill for him and his wife came when the animal came into focus. "The sighting gave Jill and me a sense of wonder at the way natural beauty can suddenly surprise and delight," he wrote on his page.

So, how rare is it to see an albino fox?

According to sources, an encounter with an albino fox is very rare. Their snowy white fur coat makes them easy prey for predators, so survival in the wild can be tricky. Some wildlife experts say it happens only "once in every hundred thousand births." Others claim it is even rarer—one in a million.

Here's the video of Burkholder's unlikely encounter with the snow-coated critter.

