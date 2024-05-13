Whimsical Upstate NY Mini-Golf Course The Best In New York State

There are nine hundred mini-golf courses across the country and golf.com has compiled a list of the best in each state. The fifty top courses were judged on design creativity, challenge level, and ambiance. Representing New York State as the best mini-golf course is Around the World Miniature Golf in Lake George.

Around the World Miniature Golf in Lake George was built in 1963 which makes it one of the oldest courses in the country. It was built by a local adventurer Harry Horn. There are eighteen holes all inspired by Harry Horn's trips. There are many replicas on the course. They include the Taj Mahal, sombreros, the Empire State Building, Paul Bunyon, and a giant German Stein.

