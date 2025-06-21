Going to See Chris Stapleton Friday Night?

Summer is here, the weather is getting better each day, and the concert season is in full swing. It will be a glorious night for a great show at MVP Arena on Friday when the incomparable Chris Stapleton hits the stage for his much-anticipated show in Downtown Albany.

People who come to Albany for concerts, shows, and sporting events say the area can be challenging to navigate, and that won't be any different when the 11-time Grammy Award and 19-time CMA Award winner comes to town.

Albany isn't huge, but it is spread out a bit, and often, you'll hear people ask for suggestions on where to hang out and catch a bite to eat before or after the show.

Downtown Albany may not have as many restuarants as it did 10 or 20 years ago, but there are still plenty to choose from, and ready to serve when your belly starts to ache.

Looking for a top-notch steak while you're in town, or some late-night wings after the Stapleton show? When you get hungry, let this guide you to some of Albany's tastiest food options close to MVP Arena.

