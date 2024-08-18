What the NYS DEC Says in Response to the Euthanized Bears In Old Forge

Mama Bear and Two Cubs Euthanized in Old Forge: UPDATE

Here's an update from a post we had yesterday regarding the three bears - one mother and two cubs - who sadly were euthanized over the weekend in Upstate New York.

When we published the article yesterday, GNA reached out to the NYS DEC to get their perspective on what happened but hadn't heard back. Since then, the article has garnered thousands of reactions, mainly from Capital Region residents incensed by the lack of respect from tourists and gawkers as the three bears scoured for food.

Canva Canva loading...

Many people argue that humans caused the mother bear to act aggressively, and that may be the case. However, in fairness to the DEC, they adhere to a specific protocol for wild animals. They are forced to remove human emotion from a very difficult situation when putting any animal down, especially bears.

Here's what Jomo Miller from the NYS DEC told us about the three bears and why they were euthanized over the weekend in Old Forge.

What Happened on August 11th?

On Aug. 11, an Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) humanely euthanized an adult and two young bears in Herkimer County in response to increasingly aggressive behavior and escalating complaints about the same bears in the town of Webb. Based on the bears’ increasingly aggressive behavior, DEC determined the animals as a potential risk to public safety and classified the animals as “Class 1” due to the level of interaction.

NYS DEC Responds after Mama bear and her two cubs euthanized in the Adirondacks, Old Forge New York black bear euthanized, Upstate New York bears put down, ADK mama bear and cubs put down, 518-news, 518news Old Forge, New York, is near where a mother bear and her two cubs attracted a large crowd over the weekend. All three sadly had to be put down. Photo: Google Maps loading...

What Does "Class 1" Mean?

The DEC has a Black Bear Response Manual, which classifies bear behavior into four categories – with Class 1 posing the greatest threat to humans and public safety.

The code book calls for euthanizing any class 1 bear in New York State. The DEC confirmed that local authorities deemed these bears a class 1 threat.

attachment-mama bear loading...

Were The Bears Frequent Visitors of the Area?

The bears reportedly frequented Nicks Lake Campground in Old Forge, where they gained access to non-natural food sources from campers and unsecured garbage and attempted to access at least one vehicle. DEC also received reports of the bears charging at campground staff attempting to move them along and a vehicle in the area.

Was Relocation Considered?

Once a bear has learned to associate humans with food, it is unlikely they will unlearn that behavior, which makes relocation impossible, essentially passing the problem on to another community.

“Across New York, black bears are emerging from their winter dens and may seek out human-created food sources,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

“Repeat access to these food sources can make bears bolder, so I encourage New Yorkers to practice the BearWise basics to help keep bears wild and prevent the potential for human-bear conflicts.”

Will Any of the Gawkers Be Held Liable?

According to the NYS DEC, New Yorkers are advised never to feed or approach bears. Feeding bears intentionally is dangerous and illegal as bears that become habituated to being fed can threaten people and property. However, it did not appear that any legal action would result from the people gawking or even those who allegedly threw apples at the bears.

14 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga In The Summer Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany