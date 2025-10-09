As the Capital of one of the most influential states in America, Albany, New York has a lot of history to account for. Some is tied to the birth of this country, and others are landmarks of a state that's been in the forefront of global conversation since the beginning.

Despite all the national and international buzz Albany has created over the years, there are some pieces of history that only hold weight here, and a change is coming to one of those.

Westgate Plaza's History

First built and established in 1957, Westgate Plaza stands as a monumental piece of Albany's storied history. While it can't entirely be confirmed, it is considered to be the first official mall in the area.

Initially, it was known as the home of Woolworth's and Albany Public Market, but it continued growing into the modern day, seeing shops move in and out over the years. It's sign, looming above Central Avenue, is considered an unofficial landmark of the city itself.

Westgate Plaza's Future

Since 1995, the plaza has been under management by Horizons Management, but that changed in early October 2025. The plaza was sold to an investment group that also holds possession of Clifton Park Center and Wilton Mall.

The plaza was purchased for $6.3 Million, and while residents are nervous about changing such a historic landmark, the new owners say there is nothing to worry about. They aim to honor the legacy held by Westgate, and push it forward into a new age. So don't worry, Westgate is here to stay, and will likely come back bigger and better than ever.

