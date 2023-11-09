Well-Known Hospitality Group Revamps Once Popular Albany Restaurant

In July 2022, The Kitchen Table, previously named New World Bistro Bar, closed permanently because the owners decided to retire.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The place was bought by Daley Hospitality Group, who are preparing to open The Delaware Restaurant & Bar.

The Delaware Restaurant & Bar has announced its official opening date. It will start serving dinner on Friday, November 17th. The Delaware is located at the same spot where The Kitchen Table used to be, at 300 Delaware Avenue in Albany.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Daley Hospitality Group, the new owners, also run other food-related businesses like Daley’s On Yates in Schenectady, Daley’s On Crooked Lake in Averill Park, and The Snowman, an ice cream stand in Lansingburgh.

attachment-snowman loading...

Elliott Vogel, the head chef at Daley’s On Yates, is also the head chef at The Delaware. The menu is diverse, offering various dishes such as soups, salads, pasta, oysters, ribs, beef wellington, Cornish hen, pork tenderloin, scallops, and burgers.

Canva Canva loading...

The full menu can be viewed on The Delaware Restaurant & Bar's website or by clicking HERE. The restaurant's hours will be Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.