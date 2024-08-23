Water Directly Sourced From Adirondack Town To Be Bottled & Sold

There is a new high-end bottled water and it is sourced directly from Fort Ann, New York. This Washington County drinking water is unique and pure. Not only is it sourced here, but it will also be manufactured and bottled in Albany County.

Realm Artesian Water is a high-end bottled water brand that will be available soon. It all started about five years ago when two brothers, Mark and Joe Miller, stumbled upon an abundant water source on their property in Fort Ann, Washington County. This water source could produce a whopping twenty million gallons a year.

According to the Albany Business Review, when they had the water tested, they discovered it naturally had the perfect pH and delightful mineral content, making it ideal for premium bottled water right from the source.

What sets Realm apart from other brands is that this water doesn’t need any altering or chemical engineering. Its natural composition is just that good. Realm is one of the few fine water brands sourced right here in the United States.

The plan is to kick off operations at their new Albany County production facility by August 1st, with bottling starting in late September. Although CEO Todd Kletter said the exact location isn't being revealed, the company is leasing five thousand square feet of manufacturing space off Sicker Road near the Albany International Airport.

Realm plans to sell one million gallons in the first year of production. And they’re setting aside 10% of what’s produced for direct-to-consumer sales. The water will be bottled in 25.3 fluid-ounce glass bottles and will retail for $7 to $9 each.