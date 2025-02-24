(Watch) Mouse Chillin’ In An Upstate New York Vending Machine

How often have you gone to the vending machine at work, disappointed that a colleague snagged the last good bag of chips, maybe a granola bar, or those chocolate-covered pretzels?

While it can be a bit of a bummer when you see an empty row where your favorite treat would typically be, what if in its place was an actual rodent - looking to hijack your snack?

Photo: Screengrabbed from Viral Hog, YouTube

Mouse Goes Snack-Hunting Inside Vending Machine

The viral 1:42-second video was taken last week at a vending machine in Buffalo, posted by ViralHog, and then shared on YouTube.

And as much as I hate rodents (I've dealt with their destruction for many years in my Albany condo), I can't lie: this little guy looks cute hanging out there.

"Yo Dude, Can I Get a Cheetos?"

Even the man filming can't help but talk gently to the wayward rodent.

"Yo, dude," you can hear him saying. "Can I get a Cheetos...maybe a Doritos or Lays?"

The man filming doesn't appear to be grossed out or overly concerned about Hantavirus; the transmissible virus is found in rodent urine, saliva, and mouse poop.

Instead, the man in the video speaks to the critter, hoping that the snack gatekeeper will let him make a purchase.

Mouse Identifies as a Snack

At one point in the video, the mouse sits at the end of the conveyor belt of choice A-6, almost displaying himself as a buyable snack.

There's no word on whether or not the mouse is still stuck inside the vending machine, and I'd even venture to guess that he doesn't want to be let out.

Check Out the Video Here

