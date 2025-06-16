Who Breaks Into Jail?

These stories usually involve someone trying to escape rather than someone accused of breaking into a jail; however, according to the NYSP, that happened in Upstate New York.

A 19-year-old photographer from Upstate New York was arrested over the weekend after State Police said he broke into the former Downstate Correctional Facility in the Town of Fishkill to take pictures.

A man from Washington County was arrested for breaking into a closed NY prison. Photo: Google Maps

But then, he couldn't get out, so he called the police.

The New York State Police say that on Saturday morning, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Police from the Wappinger barracks "responded to a report of a trespass at the former Downstate Correctional Facility, located at 121 Red Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Fishkill."

Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY Photo: Google Maps

19-Year-Old Arrested

According to the report, Troopers discovered that the man inside was Cody M. Mallon, 19, of Argyle, NY. They say that Mallon had "unlawfully entered the unused facility by crawling through a hole in the perimeter fence. He reportedly entered the premises to take photographs and became trapped in a cell."

The report states that Troopers and the Glenham Fire Department helped to get Mallon out of the cell and then arrested him. He was charged with Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

Is it Still Open?

No. Which is why, among other things, it's considered trespassing.

The Downstate Correctional Facility was permanently closed in 2022, due to a declining prison population in New York State. The facility's staff and inmates were transferred to other state correctional facilities.

