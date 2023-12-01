Was Santa’s Magical Sleigh Created by a Man from Upstate New York?
How does he deliver all those toys?
Historians, parents, and children alike have often debated the merits of one Santa Claus and his uncanny ability to span the globe on Christmas Eve so efficiently, that every child on the planet gets to wake the next morning to the delight of gifts under the tree.
Is Santa's sleigh equipped with magical push-button technology that propels the craft at warp speed? Or, are the magic reindeer powerful enough to give the jolly old toboggan enough juice to dart around the globe?
We may never know the answers to these questions, and that's what makes the magic of Christmas so awesome.
Another thing historians have discussed - aside from the magic of the sleigh- is the origin; who made it and where did it come from?
Is Santa Claus' magical sleigh tied back to a man from Albany?
According to Friends of Albany History, back in the 19th century, the big guy was pretty much only depicted in images riding around in a sleigh known as an "Albany cutter," a high-end sled for its time, that had a distinctive design and shape.
According to historians, "the Albany sleigh became the "must-have" in the late 1880s. James Goold of Albany developed the design in the early 1820s...The cutter was the product of highly trained and exceptional craftsmen."
So when you see classic photos of Santa making the rounds of his distinctive "Albany cutter" sleigh, you can thank James Goold
See photos and read more about Santa's historical link-back to Albany, New York!
