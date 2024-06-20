WARNING! Protect Your Dog’s Paws from Hot Pavement in NY

There is nothing like going for a long walk with your furry friend in the sunshine. But as the weather starts getting warmer, the concrete and the pavement also start heating up. It can get so hot that your dog could be seriously injured. Here's how you can keep your dog safe and what to do if their paws get burned.

How Can You Tell If The Pavement Is Too Hot?

There is a simple and quick test to check to see if it's safe for you to bring your furry friend for a summer walk. It's called the "seven-second" test. All you have to do is touch the pavement with the back of your hand for seven seconds. If you can't keep your hand there that long, the asphalt is too hot for your dog to walk on.

Even if the air outside seems cooler, the pavement retains heat and could be scorching hot for your dog. For example, if the air temperature is 77 degrees, the asphalt can be 125 degrees! This also pertains to concrete and brick.

How Do You Know If Your Dog's Paws Are Burned?

There are a few symptoms to look for. The paws may be red and swollen. This would be first-degree burns. Second-degree burns on your dog's paws will present as clear blisters. Third-degree burns are when the paws are charred. You must consult a vet in any of these cases according to Four Paws USA.

There is a simple way to ensure that your pet is safe from paw burns. Walk them either early in the morning or at night when the ground is cooler. You can also walk them in grassy areas.