Marshals Look for Brother of Man Arrested Back on Sept 7th

A few weeks ago, a man was charged with murdering a family, including two children, in Upstate NY. Feds are now looking for the co-conspirator of the horrific crime. Once again, our hearts go out to the family and affected community.

Back on August 31st, police in Upstate New York said that firefighters were sent to a home to extinguish a fire, and what they found in the basement was something that no first responder should ever have to see.

Sources say it's one of the worst crime scenes they ever came upon, finding an entire family, mom, dad, and two young kids, murdered and left for dead in the basement of their home.

"I've Never Seen Anything Like It"

“This was a horrific scene,” Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said. “In almost 32 years doing this job, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Sources say the victims were a family: Famime Ubaldo, 30; Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26; Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, 4; and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, 2.

According to the police chief, they moved into the home about two or three years ago,

“When you murder innocent children, there’s no excuse for it,” the police chief said, vowing to “bring these monsters to justice.”

Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Gruesome Slaying in Upstate New York

According to sources, the family was killed by something other than the fire. For weeks, police were investigating their grisly find as a homicide, hoping to find the person(s) responsible.

Following their investigation, on September 7th, Irondequoit police arrested Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, 34, an illegal immigrant who unlawfully entered the US before committing the horrific crime.

Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano Photo: NY Post

Authorities said the suspect arrived from Puerto Rico illegally and obtained a fake New York state ID, allowing him to travel to the U.S.

The department also said Mr. Soriano is wanted in connection with a 2019 slaying in his home country.

Police and firefighters are investigating a grisly find at a home in Irondequoit, New York, which is about three hours and twenty minutes west of Albany. Photo: Google Maps

US Marshals Looking for Co-Conspirators in Horrific Crime

According to the U.S. Marshals, they've added another name to its 10 Most Wanted fugitives list: Luis Francisco Soriano, aka Jefry Yeyo, 31, of the Dominican Republic, is suspected of having been involved in a quadruple homicide on Aug. 31 near Rochester, New York.

Luis Francisco Soriano, aka Jefry Yeyo, 31, of the Dominican Republic, is suspected to have been involved in a quadruple homicide on Aug. 31 near Rochester. Photo: US Marshals Office

U.S. Marshals say that Luis Francisco Soriano is Julio Caeser's brother. They believe he may have fled to Puerto Rico, where authorities actively search for him. They've requested the public’s assistance in capturing him.

“Soriano and his co-conspirators committed a horrendous crime against a family whose children were innocent victims and did not deserve a cruel death...That is why we are seeking the public’s assistance in getting this dangerous individual in custody so that he can face justice.” U.S. Marshals

Soriano is 5 feet 6 inches tall,

He weighs approximately 150 pounds

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has four moles under his right eye and tattoos on both arms.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service encourages the community to continue collaborating with our deputies on tips that help find fugitives. You can contact the local office at (787) 766-6297, call the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1 (800) 336-0102, or submit tips using the USMS Tips App.

Family Friend Starts GoFundMe

A heartbroken family friend started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs, and as of this morning, they've raised nearly $8,000 toward their $20,000 goal. On the page, the friend wrote:

"My name is Xiomara Weeks. Yesterday, August 31, 2024, I received the worst news I could. Between 5-5:30 am, a call came to the police for a house on fire. Once the firefighters arrived, they were able to get the fire under control; however, my best friend Marangely and her two children, Evangeline, 4, and Sebastian, 2, my god babies, didn't make it."

