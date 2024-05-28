Upstate NY Diner Serves Massive Cones at a Modest Price

Can you finish a cone that big?

Is there even enough time to finish that bad boy before it starts to drip on your lap? The answer is probably "no", but I think I'd be willing to take a shot at the ginormous-sized ice cream cone they swirl out in Schoharie County.

Knowing I'd regret it the next day, I think I could at least "attempt" to finish this sweet skyscraper made at the Cobleskill Diner, which is located at 117 Granite Drive out in Schoharie County.

Wait, is that small?

The photo of the ice cream appeared on the Visit Schoharie County Facebook page and quickly garnered hundreds of comments, shares, and likes (not licks) and some even joked that was the Cobleskill Diner's small.

Cobleskill Diner Ice Cream How many people do you think it would take to finish this cone? This is a large cone from the Cobleskill Diner - and locals say it costs around $5 bucks! loading...

It's not actually a small, someone was kidding. It's a large-sized cone, but their prices are so reasonable, customers say they pay a little more than $5 bucks for the 20-swirl masterpiece.

The Cobleskill Diner, a family-run business for over 40 years, serves a full range of menu items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner year-round, but their towering soft ice creams are seasonal, Tuesday through Sunday from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm.

Better start licking

Know of any place in Upstate NY that serves up a cone this high and mighty? Message us on the 1077 GNA App, and tell us about it.

