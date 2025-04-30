State Police in New York say they arrested a Vermont man traveling on the Northway last week.

They say the man was passing through Catskill when he was pulled over by a Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9 partner and found to have over 60 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

VT Man Arrested in NY, Faces Felony Charges

The New York State Police say that members of the Troop K Community Stabilization saw his 2021 Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound on Interstate 87 in the Town of Catskill, in violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers, according to the report, initiated a traffic stop and interviewed the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle. They learned that Elvis E. Pigott, 51, of Bennington, VT., had a large amount of crack cocaine with intent to sell.

What's the Street Value?

An Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K-9 partner, Howie, conducted an exterior scan of the vehicle, which positively alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

The report states that Troopers then conducted a more thorough search of the car, revealing approximately 60.9 grams of crack cocaine.

Read More: Shocking Number Of New Yorkers Need Loans To Afford Groceries

Sources say that a gram of crack can cost anywhere from $60 to $100, and he had over 60 grams on him, putting the estimated street value somewhere in the $5,000 to $6,000 range.

VT man arrested in NY Caught with Large Amount of Crack Cocaine, State Police in New York arrest Vermont man with large crack rock, 518-news, 518news Troopers then conducted a more thorough search of the vehicle, revealing approximately 60.9 grams of crack cocaine in Pigott's car. Photo: NYSP loading...

Faces Multiple Charges, Including Two Felonies

Pigott, according to the NYSP, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (B felony)Criminal

Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, with Intent to Sell (B felony)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, 2nd Degree (A misdemeanor) Criminal

Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th Degree (A misdemeanor)

See Why These 29 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now