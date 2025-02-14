Viral Video Shows Natural Ice Phenomenon In Upstate New York

Mother Nature Goes Viral

Mother Nature never fails to amaze me, and it happened again.

Living in Upstate New York, we're surrounded by an endless abundance of forests, lakes, streams, wildlife, and a rugged natural beauty that can leave you breathless.

And when you think you've seen it all, She produces more wonderment.

What Was It?

In this case, a man in Upstate New York captured a rare icy phenomenon known as 'ice eggs' or 'ice balls' on a now-viral video you can watch below.

John Kucko, a talented digital creator from Upstate New York, posted this video to his Facebook page less than a week ago.

It's already had tens of thousands of views and nearly 7 thousand shares.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: "Lake Ontario’s Ice Balls: It’s not often one sees SO many of these ice balls packed tight along the Lake Ontario shoreline."

What Are Ice Balls?

Ice eggs, or ice balls, are a rare phenomenon caused by a process in which "small pieces of sea ice in open water are rolled over by wind and currents in freezing conditions and grow into spheroid ice fragments."

According to the experts, ice balls "can vary in color from gray to white, depending on how muddy and turbulent the lake is."

The icy phenomenon has been sighted on shores worldwide, from the Great Lakes (this particular video was from Lake Ontario) to Europe and Russia.

