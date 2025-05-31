Aggressive Driver in Albany Caught on Video

Imagine cruising down 787 at the speed limit, and suddenly getting passed on your right by a car going twice your speed while traveling on the shoulder.

That kind of reckless driving should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. While it appears to be a victimless crime, that would change in a split second if the idiot driver swerved or even spooked another driver.

Read More: Winning $32K Take5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Upstate NY Stewart's

That's why Capital Region drivers know to keep their heads on a swivel.

Moves Past Traffic Like They're Standing Still

A video was posted on Reddit/Albany, showing a speeding car traveling south on 787, and in an attempt to get to his or her location 60 seconds faster, they whizzed past the moderately moving traffic as if they were standing still at three o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday.

If you live, work, travel, or breathe in the Capital Region, you know which roads to avoid and when to stay off them. The Northway, Central Avenue, Hoosick Street, Route 146, and 787 are a few that come to mind.

Who could forget the infamous incident nearly two years ago, when a video surfaced of the lady with orange hair traveling on the hood of a car, also on 787?

This insane video, shot last May, showed a man on top of a fast-moving car traveling on the Northway near Latham. The woman who shot it told us she couldn't believe what she saw.

