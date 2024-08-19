New York State is filled with historic towns that offer breathtaking scenery. Think blue lakes, rolling hills, and mountains that change with the seasons. These charming towns have well-preserved downtowns and unique landmarks showcasing American history.

World Atlas, a site about geography, sociology, and travel, highlighted seven of New York's most beautiful historic towns, each with unique appeal, drawing visitors from everywhere.

Cold Spring

Cold Spring was founded in 1730 by Thomas Davenport. It started as a small trading post on the Hudson River and became an industrial hub during the Civil War. Today, you’ll find 19th-century buildings and the Hudson Highlands. Must-see spots include the West Point Foundry Preserve, Boscobel House and Gardens, Constitution Island, and the West Point Military Academy.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown sits by Otsego Lake in central New York. Famous for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it was founded in 1786 by William Cooper. The town also has a Revolutionary War history. You can visit the Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmer’s Museum.

Skaneateles

Skaneateles is known for its beautiful lake and diverse architecture. The lake was formed by glaciers millions of years ago. Highlights include the John D. Barrow Art Gallery and The Sherwood Inn, welcoming guests since 1807.

Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls has water views and Victorian architecture in the Finger Lakes region. It’s a historic hub for women’s rights, hosting the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention. Visit the National Women’s Hall of Fame and Elizabeth Cady Stanton House.

Sackets Harbor

Sackets Harbor, founded in 1801 on Lake Ontario, played a big role in the War of 1812. The village has 19th-century architecture and landmarks like the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.

Ballston Spa

Ballston Spa was established before the Revolutionary War and became popular for its natural spring. Victorian-style homes and attractions like the National Bottle Museum and Saratoga County Historical Society make it a must-visit.