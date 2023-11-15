Upstate Ski Mountain Celebrates 60 yrs with $2.8 Million Upgrade

This small Upstate New York ski mountain in Schenectady is getting a huge upgrade to its snowmaking ability.

Maple Ski Ridge is gearing up for a busy ski season by investing in new technology to improve its snowmaking capabilities. Despite the current lack of snow on the slopes, the ski resort is implementing an underground piping system designed to create a Winter Wonderland.

The aim is to open the ski area faster, even in less-than-ideal weather conditions, by making the process more efficient and reducing the need for manual labor. The new technology, developed by TechnoAlpin, features a state-of-the-art snow system that significantly cuts down the time it takes to make snow. This addresses the demand from skiers eager to kick off the season earlier.

The old snow system, dating back to 1972, is being replaced with a modern version. The new system operates at a higher pressure (over 400 PSI compared to the old system's 200 PSI), resulting in a 30% improvement in converting water to snow. This means less time spent making snow, leading to better quality and quantity on the slopes while using energy more efficiently.

The owners of Maple Ski Ridge have been saving up for this project, estimated to cost about $2.8 million, and have also received a $100,000 grant from Schenectady IDA to support the initiative according to Spectrum News.

This technological upgrade comes as Maple Ski Ridge celebrates its 60th anniversary. With financial support from the IDA and advanced snowmaking technology from TechnoAlpin, the ski resort aims to provide an enhanced skiing experience for both children and adults, making this a particularly exciting season for the popular winter destination.