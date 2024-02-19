Upstate NY Town Cracking Down On Pesky Abandoned Shopping Carts

There is a real problem in an Upstate New York town that is causing some lawmakers to stop spinning their wheels. The problem of abandoned shopping carts is becoming more and more of an issue all around the town. What will the town do?

The Town of Glenville is fed up with abandoned shopping carts on sidewalks and bus stops throughout the town. They are mostly concerned with the majority of them near the Town Center on Route 50. Glenville town Supervisor, Chris Koetzle wants to do something about it.

According to the Daily Gazette, the town was hoping that the stores that the carts belong to would do something about corralling the shopping carts. But because they are not, the town wants to instill fines. They want to hold the retailers responsible for the abandoned carts.

The proposed law isn't messing around. It says businesses have to put measures in place to keep their carts from wandering off, like posting signs and making sure carts can't be taken after hours. And if they don't comply, they'll be slapped with fines - $100 for the first offense, and $250 for each one after. The hope is that it won't come to that.

There will be a public hearing on the shopping cart issue on February 21st at the Glenville Municipal Center.