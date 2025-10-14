There is a list naming the top ten most haunted hotels in the country, and one historic spot in the Adirondacks made the list.

The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing is known for its luxury and those stunning views of Lake George, but it also has a spooky side. Built in the 1880s, the resort has collected more than a few ghost stories over the years, drawing both curious guests and paranormal investigators.

One of the most talked-about spirits is a little boy who’s said to haunt the golf course. The story goes that he used to visit the resort with his family, sneaking onto the course to play. One day, while chasing a ball, he was hit by a car and never made it home. Golfers still claim to see him darting around, laughing and playing tricks, especially near the golf carts.

Then there’s the older gentleman often spotted in early 1900s clothing. Some think he’s a former guest, others say he might have worked there long ago. People have seen him quietly walking the halls or staring out the windows of empty rooms toward the lake.

The dining room has its own stories, too. Guests have reported silverware moving on its own or feeling sudden cold spots while eating, as if someone unseen brushed by.

With its rich history, quiet setting, and that mysterious Adirondack atmosphere, it’s no wonder The Sagamore has earned its haunted reputation. The good news is, most of the stories describe the spirits as playful and curious rather than scary.