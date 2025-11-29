An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, but the internet isn’t talking about the crimes. They’re talking about that incredible mugshot.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

According to investigators, Patrick Tully, 39, was arrested after allegedly violating an order of protection by sending a letter to a business in Amsterdam on November 14th. Authorities say he was taken into custody on November 25th and charged with:

Second-degree criminal contempt

Third-degree bail jumping

An active bench warrant

Patrick Tully's Mugshot Photo: CBS 6 Albany

He was arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court and taken to the Montgomery County Jail on bail.

But let’s be honest. The moment that the booking photo hit the internet, Upstate New York did what it does best — turned it into pure comedy gold.

Here are some of the funniest, most savage, absolutely unhinged comments people dropped:

Best of the Best Comments

“He just smelled his own finger.”

“Face of the neighbor’s dog that ‘doesn’t bite.’”

“Looks like he’s on his way to the Anthony Constantino rally.”

“I finally understand the phrase ‘a face only a mother could love.’”

“He’ll be on the ‘Are We Dating the Same Guy’ page any day now.”

“Is this what books mean when they say ‘smiled with their teeth’?”

“He’s about to turn into the Incredible Hulk.”

“Somebody call the Exorcist!”

“This is why aliens don’t talk to us.”

“Did he get his wee wee stuck in his zipper?”

“Officer Doofy reporting for duty.”

“This face is what nightmares are made of.”

“He’s still in the aggressive nymph larval stage.”

“They took this during a cavity search.”

“That’s the face a toddler makes during a tantrum.”

“There’s still a little lipstick on him.”

“Pinkie toe vs. coffee table — the moment of impact.”

“Not a Florida man? I’m shocked.”

“Bath salts again?”

“Looks like Patrick finally realized… You never trust a fart.”

“This will be my new screen saver.”

“Someone get this man a laxative.”

