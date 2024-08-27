There are thousands of doughnut shops throughout the country but a select few have become one of America's Top 10 Best. There were twenty nominated and one of these special doughnut shops that made the Top 10 Best is right here in the Capital Region.

According to USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice, there were twenty doughnut shops from across the country that "offer unique charm and personal touch that large chains can't match." An expert panel nominated these shops for their array of flavors and gourmet doughnuts and the results are in.

Which Capital Region Doughnut Shop Landed In The Top 10 Best?

Darling Doughnuts in Saratoga Springs has come in at #7 in the USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice. This doughnut shop has an eclectic variety of donuts both classic and filled. They also have a "doughrogie" which they say is as if a doughnut and a pierogi met and made a gooey-filled baby.

Darling Doughnuts is located at 441 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This small doughnut shop in the heart of Saratoga is a must-visit. Their wide variety of unique flavors is second to none.

Darling Doughnuts makes an eclectic mix of many flavors of donuts. With their unique concoctions and their delicious donuts, no one is surprised that they are one of USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice.