Upstate NY Hotel Named One of Best in Mid-Atlantic

A popular upscale Upstate New York hotel has been bestowed with a prestigious honor. For the second year, it was named one of the best in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

Downtown Saratoga Springs/Canva
What Publication Held The Survey?

The Conde Nast Traveler website held a Readers' Choice Awards survey. Nearly a half million people voted for this thirty-seventh annual survey. In this survey, one Upstate New York hotel came in at #14 for the best hotels in the Mid-Atlantic. The Mid-Atlantic states consist of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Which Upstate New York Hotel Came in At #14?

The hotel that is #14 on the Conde Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards best hotels survey is The Saratoga Arms Hotel in Saratoga Springs.

Saratoga Arms Hotel Facebook page
The Saratoga Arms Hotel is located at 497 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This beautiful hotel has an all-woman team. Kathleen and Amy Smith are the mother-daughter owners and Rachel Boggan is the General Manager.

Saratoga Arms Hotel Facebook page
There Is A Special Offer For Hotel Guests For This Honor

The Saratoga Arms Hotel has a special promo code. It's CNT2024. According to the Times Union, if you book your stay you will receive a complimentary half-bottle of Champagne Pol Roger and a box of artisan chocolate truffles.

