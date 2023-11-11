Upstate NY Diner Gets a Sweet Review from TV’s Cake Boss!
Cake Boss in Upstate NY
Buddy Valastro, better known by most people as the celebrity baker on the hit TV show Cake Boss was in Upstate NY over the weekend.
Valastro, whose son goes to Syracuse University, was in town over the weekend to enjoy some quality time with his family.
While there, he stopped into a popular diner for some delicious local eats and later raved about the "top-notch service and delicious food" on his Instagram page.
Where did Valastro eat?
According to Valastro's Instagram page, he got his Saturday morning started at the Rise and Shine Diner in Wescott, NY - which is right outside of Syracuse, about two hours west of Albany.
We're not exactly sure what he ordered, but judging by some of the photos on his IG page, the Cake Boss went to town on Rise and Shine's Pumpkin Roll French Toast, massive pancakes, and one of their decadent-looking specialty milkshakes.
What did Valastro think of the food?
I think it's safe to say he enjoyed the food at the Rise and Shine Diner. Shortly after his visit there on Saturday morning he posted the pics (below) and wrote, "Had an amazing breakfast (at Rise and Shine Diner). Top-notch service, delicious food, and a perfect start to the day!"
In 1910, Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, NY was founded by Italian pastry chef Carlo Guastaferro, and in 1964, it was purchased by Bartolo "Buddy" Valastro Sr.
Valastro's son Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss, currently runs the bakery, with help from various members of the family, and they have multiple locations nationwide.
