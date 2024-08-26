Upstate NY Border Agent had Woman Show Breasts Before Entering US
Upstate NY Border Agent Arrested
A Border Patrol Agent from Upstate New York was arrested last week after it was determined that he made four women expose their breasts to him before admission into the United States, alleging that he demanded to see them for his own personal pleasure.
According to sources, Shane Millan, age 53, of Jefferson County, New York, which is about 3 hours northwest of Albany, was arrested last week on four counts of "deprivation of rights under color of law."
Man Forced Women to Expose Themselves
The source alleges that Millan while working as a Border Patrol Agent, "willfully deprived four different victims of their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches" by commanding that three women expose their bare chests to him during the virtual processing of their admission to the United States. The source also states that Millan made a fourth woman show him her breasts while her bra remained on.
Why Did He Do It?
Millan, the source states, told the women that these were all legitimate searches and part of the standard protocol for admission into the United States. However, Millan’s demands to see the victims’ breasts "were for his gratification."
According to NPR.org, Millan's attorney and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, in a statement to CNN, CBP said the agency did not tolerate misconduct among its ranks.
Millan was arraigned last week in Syracuse before United States Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks and released pending a trial.
