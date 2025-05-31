You Can't Take that Wild Baby Goose

I'm not sure how many of you needed this reminder, but no matter how cute, furry, innocent, harmless, snuggly, and petable they may appear, you cannot take protected wildlife home in New York State.

This reminder comes from the New York State DEC after reports that someone near Syracuse did this on May 11th.

According to the New York State DEC, Environmental Conservation Officer Heather Scalisi responded to a report of an individual "getting out of a vehicle to catch a wild baby goose" in Syracuse.

This baby goose was rescued and returned to its family in Onondaga County. Photo: NYS DEC.

Why Did They Do It?

According to the DEC report, the individual who took the goose said they wanted to add it to their flock. They may have gotten away with it had it not been for someone there to record it.

A bystander captured video of the incident and took down the vehicle’s license plate number. A short time later, according to the report, Scalisi located the car, followed it, and eventually pulled the driver over.

According to the release, the unnamed person claimed they "planned to add it to their backyard chicken flock."

During the investigation, Officer Scalisi removed the baby goose from the vehicle and learned that the driver was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The driver received tickets for unlawful possession of protected wildlife and aggravated unlicensed car operation in the second degree.

Legal Protections and Penalties:

According to the DEC, Canada geese, including goslings, are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA). This act prohibits the "take" of migratory birds, their nests, and eggs without proper authorization. "Take" includes actions like killing, capturing, and possessing.

Violations of these laws can lead to significant fines and, depending on the severity of the offense, jail time.

ECO Scalisi reunited the baby goose with its family; you can see it in the video below.

