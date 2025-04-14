Upstate New York Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Contact at School

Police in Upstate New York say a substitute teacher was immediately removed and arrested while on school grounds after allegations of inappropriate conduct around "multiple" third-grade students.

State Police in New York say that on April 3rd, they received a report from the Carthage Central School District regarding "allegations of inappropriate contact between a substitute teacher and multiple third-grade students at West Carthage Elementary School."

Carthage, New York, in Jefferson County, is about two hours and forty-five minutes northwest of Albany.

Forcible Touching and Endangering

As a result of the investigation, State Police arrested Lowell A. Williams, age 64, of Carthage, NY, for the following charges:

(2) counts of Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

(2) counts of endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Police didn't specify what Williams did, but State Police acted quickly once the school became concerned.

"Immediately" Removed

According to the report, "school officials promptly reported the incident to law enforcement, and the suspect was immediately removed from school property after the district notified them."

According to the New York State Police, he was also served with a trespass notice, prohibiting him from accessing any Carthage Central School District property.

