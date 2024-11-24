Upstate New York Shelter Being Investigated After Death Of 44 Dogs

October Fire Takes the Lives of 44 Shelter Dogs

An animal shelter in Upstate New York suffered an unimaginable tragedy when an October fire took the lives of 44 rescued dogs.

When firefighters arrived that October night, sources say they found the kennel engulfed in flames, and none of the dogs survived. However, other dogs belonging to the property owner were housed elsewhere on the land and unharmed.

Devastated kennel employees called the loss an “unimaginable tragedy.”

While staffers and colleagues deal with the grief of this horrific loss, nearly a month later, police are sorting through evidence about the shelter after allegations surfaced that they mistreated the animals before the fire broke.

No Dogs Left Behind Shelter

The shelter, "No Dogs Left Behind," was located at Maple Ridge Kennel on State Highway 68 in Canton, about three hours and 30 minutes northwest of Albany.

Sources say it was a sanctuary for dogs rescued from Asia’s dogmeat industry and war-torn countries.

Upstate New York Kennel Under Investigation After Fire Killed 44 Dogs, 518-news, 518news, kennel new york state 44 dogs fire No Dogs Left Behind, an animal rescue kennel in Upstate New York, is under investigation after an October fire killed 44 of their dogs. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Why Are They Being Investigated?

An online search of the sanctuary shows it's "temporarily closed" amidst the allegations. It's unclear whether the investigation is aimed at the cause of the fire, mistreatment of the animals, or both.

According to DogsandPurses.com, New York State police say they’re not involved in the fire probe but are actively "investigating complaints they received after the blaze happened."

According to police, the complaints allege that dogs were neglected at No Dogs Left Behind before they died in the fire.

