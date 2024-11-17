Upstate New York Police Release Vid as They Look for Dog Killer

Beloved Dog Mowed Down in Upstate New York

This is so sad and heartless; the police hope you can help them catch the responsible person.

Police in Upstate New York have released home surveillance footage in the area where a family dog was viciously run over and killed while on a leash, walking with its owner on Tuesday.

According to a report from CBS 6 News, a family in Fort Johnson was left devasted when their dog, Nora, was run over by a person on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in the area of McDonald Drive and Bieniek Drive, Ft. Johnson.

Police Believe the Person was on a Harley

In a press release on Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Offic e posted footage from home security cameras showing a motorcycle whizzing by a residence.

While it's difficult to make out too many details in the video, police think it may be enough to bring someone to justice if the right person steps forward.

Charlie DeZolt, the husband of the woman who was walking Nora at the time, spoke with CBS 6 on Thursday, telling the news station that the family had only had Nora for a year when tragedy struck.

Nora, a beloved rescue, was run over and killed on Tuesday while out for a walk with its owner in Ft. Johnson. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 518-853-5500.

Devasting News

As you can imagine, the family is devastated.“My wife did see the motorcycle down the road, didn’t realize the speed it was traveling at, and the motorcycle didn’t slow down or anything, and ran right into her and killed her,” said Charlie told CBS 6 News.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle can be seen entering the frame from the top of the screen in the video.

The footage shows the motorcycle swerving, slowing down, and continuing eastbound. While the quality isn't the best, The MCSO can confirm the motorcycle appears to be a cruiser style (possibly a Harley Davidson) with saddlebags.

If anyone involved sees this message, you are urged to come forward and contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the incident. Don't hesitate to contact them directly if you need additional information or video footage. You may contact the Sheriff's Office at 518-853-5500

