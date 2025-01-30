Upstate New York Man Accused of Sick and Twisted Murder-For-Hire

Sick, Twisted, Murder-For-Hire

A man in Upstate New York was arrested for allegedly masterminding a murder-for-hire where, after the job was done, the body would be delivered to a farm so pigs could devour the evidence.

The man accused of the grisly scheme is Jeal Sutherland from Colonie, New York, who, according to a report from News 10 ABC, started plotting the murder-for-hire back in November.

Who Did Sutherland Want Killed?

Police haven't released the name of the man Sutherland wanted killed, but sources say that he was in prison and due to get out any day and that the two men (Sutherland and the man he wanted dead) have children with Sutherland's girlfriend.

However, unbeknown to Sutherland, his "accomplices" were informants working with law enforcement to track his every move and phone call.

According to News 10, the investigation started back in November when police questioned a man who set a car on fire.

The man told authorities that he burned the car - which belonged to the mother of the man in prison. News 10 reported that Sutherland wanted the car on fire to send a message "to stop her from testifying in a custody hearing."

Recorded Conversations Outline the Alleged Plan

Sources report that throughout a series of recorded conversations, Sutherland discussed killing the man - once he was out of prison - and then sending the body to a farm in Pennsylvania, where hogs would eat the body, covering up the evidence.

Sutherland also wanted photos of the murder once completed, the complaint states.

Upstate New York man wanted to hire a hitman, murder for hire and a hog farm, man in Colonie wanted hogs to eat the person he killed, 518-news, 518news Photo: Canva loading...

Undercover Agent Posed as Hog Famer

Law enforcement roped Sutherland in over the weekend and arrested him when money for the actual "hit" was exchanged.

The News 10 ABC report states that on Sunday, January 26th, "Sutherland gave the confidential source an E-ZPass, a bottle of Wild Turkey, bourbon for the hog farmer, and $1,450 cash. According to the complaint, $1,000 was for the farmer, $250 was to rent the van, and $200 was for gas to and from the farm."

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides