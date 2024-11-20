Finally, the massive space that was once a Sears Department Store in a local mall will become a kids' adventure park.

Get ready for some action-packed fun at Colonie Center. Fun City Adventure Park has just signed a lease to fill a massive fifty-two thousand square feet of the former Sears space with thrilling activities, set to be a new hotspot for fun in the Capital Region. Get ready to jump, climb, race, and play your heart out with trampolines, a sprawling jungle gym, bumper cars, an obstacle course, and an exciting arcade.

According to the Albany Business Review, RedMark Realty’s Alex Kutikov says Fun City Adventure Park is bringing a new wave of excitement to Colonie Center, making it the go-to spot for families and kids in the region. And it's not just for kids; parents and friends can get in on the action too, with attractions designed for ages 8 to 15 and beyond.

Robert Heidenberg of Heidenberg Properties Group, which owns this section of the mall, is thrilled to welcome Fun City. After a visit to one of its New Jersey locations, he was impressed by the vibrant energy and immersive experience. He said,

We want everyone who visits to be dazzled and ready to stay and play.

Colonie Center will also get some fresh upgrades. There will be newly reopened hallways, a staircase and elevator for easy access, and improved facades, making visits smoother and even more inviting.

Fun City Adventure Park is already making waves with more than twenty-five locations across the Northeast and now promises to bring all the thrill of adventure right to the Capital Region at Colonie Center.