Upstate New York Summer Vacay Spot Rated One of Best in the US

Planning Your Next Summer Getaway?

Where would you go if you could take a Summer vacation anywhere in the United States?

Perhaps you dream of the beach, and maybe a place like Myrtle Beach or Cape Cod would be ideal. Or, possibly, you're into sightseeing or hiking, so a place like the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone National Park (both terrific options) might suit your fancy.

There are endless roads to travel in our great country, but sometimes, the backdrop for a perfect Summer vacation is suitable in your backyard—in this case, just a short drive up the Northway!

Top 21 Summer Vacations in the USA

A recent survey from The US News and World Report compiled a ranking of their top Summer vacation places in the USA for 2024; an Upstate NY gem, our glorious Adirondacks made the list, edging out vacation havens like Aspen, Boston, and even Newport, Rhode Island.

Of the 21 US cities ranked, The Adirondacks placed #14 on the list!

What are the Criteria for the Ranking?

US News and World Report ranked the places using several criteria. They grade the destinations against one another based on lists covering topics such as the World’s Best Places to Visit and the Best Places to Visit in the USA.

The cities are then judged on each location's specific characteristics, including sights, culture, people, food, family, nightlife, adventure, romance, value, and accessibility.

What Does this Survey Love about the ADKS?

Just about everything! Upstate New Yorkers know how unique the Adirondacks are, but it's nice when a national publication takes notice. Here's, in part, what the article said about them:

Whether you're a lover of outdoor activities, sports history, or just appreciate beautiful scenery, odds are you'll adore northern New York's Adirondacks region. Once summertime rolls around, travelers can go biking, fishing, hiking, canoeing, and whitewater rafting. No matter what time of year it is, you'll have your pick of stunning scenery to explore — like Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake — thanks to more than 6 million acres spread across 12 regions.

Here's the Complete List by US News and World Report

Glacier National Park Yellowstone National Park San Diego Grand Canyon National Park Grand Teton National Park Kiawah Island Zion National Park Bar Harbor Great Smoky Mountains National Park Outer Banks Bryce Canyon National Park Cannon Beach Hilton Head Adirondacks Cape May Cape Cod Portland Maine Newport, RI Bend, OR Aspen Boston

