Upstate New York Destination Lands In US Top 10 For Colorful Foliage & Fall Fun

USA Today has released the top ten destinations in the country to visit during the fall. An expert panel picked the locations for their perfect weather, stunning views, and the many activities they offer in the fall. One of the places is right here in Upstate New York!

We are fortunate to live in the Northeast, especially in the fall. We appreciate the beauty and the many activities that the fall season has to offer. Whether you're looking for a cozy cabin in the woods, a scenic mountain hike, or want to dive into the culture of a historic city, there are so many great spots to explore.

#6 Saratoga County, New York

Having lived in Saratoga County most of my life, I find it beautiful year-round. But especially amazing during the fall. There are many farms with corn mazes, pumpkin picking, fun activities for the whole family, cider donuts, jumping pillows, and more. Saratoga County also has the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway and you can ride through the Adirondacks to see the beautiful fall foliage.

Which spot would you love to visit this fall? Check out all of the destinations that made the top ten to visit for the beauty and adventure of fall in the United States.