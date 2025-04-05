Upstate New York Daycare Facing Child Mistreatment Allegations

A daycare center in Upstate New York is facing child mistreatment allegations from parents, and according to sources, a local sheriff's office is looking into the unsettling claims.

Childtime Daycare in Queensbury

According to a report from CBS 6 News, Childtime Daycare in Queensbury is under scrutiny by parents and former workers who allege that staff members mishandled children, even suggesting that some incidents were caught on their security cameras.

CBS News reports that a parent named Kristen McNamara wrote on Facebook that her son didn't want to nap, but one of the workers insisted he did, and she even got forceful with him.

"My son did not wanna be napping, he kept getting up off the mat," she said, according to CBS News. "She would drag him back over onto the mat, and she was forcefully and physically holding him there, he was screaming and crying."

Multiple parents have made claims against Childtime Daycare in Queensbury. Photo: Google Maps

The report states that McNamara was allowed to view security footage from the daycare after Child Protective Services was notified.

Others Claim to Have Similar Stories

McNamara claims that others shared similar stories once she made the Facebook post. "Now that I made that post, it seems these incidences happen frequently."

According to CBS 6 News, another parent named Zach Infield said a video shows their child being allegedly being mishandled.

"In the video, you can see my child squirming, trying to stand up. The teacher then replaced her and maneuvered her to make sure her legs were flat and her body was flat on the cot," he said.

Sheriff's Office Taking Action

CBS 6 reports that the daycare's license is pending revocation on the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) website.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS 6 that they received a parent's report regarding the incidents and that the department is addressing the situation.

