2 Upstate New York Lakes Named Most Beautiful In Nation

Upstate New York has no shortage of stunning lakes. 2 of those gems have been named among the nation's most beautiful.

It doesn't matter what season it is: Winter, spring, summer, or fall.

One of the beauties of living in Upstate New York is the natural beauty surrounding us. That includes what seems like an endless list of Upstate lakes.

Whether you want the quiet solitude of waterfront camping on a pristine, untouched pond or a great spot to open up that speed boat, Upstate New York has it all. From the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes and all points in between, there are literally thousands of lakes to visit in the Empire State.

So, it should come as no surprise that 2 of New York's most popular and stunning destinations have been named among the most beautiful lakes in the United States.

Love Exploring Names The Nation's Most Beautiful Lakes

We know how beautiful our Upstate New York lakes are, but it is is always cool to see them getting some outside recognition!

The travel experts at Love Exploring did the homework and have compiled their list of the "25 most attractive lakes" in the country. And it's no surprise 2 local gems made the list!

As vast as it is stunning, Lake Champlain is #21 on Love Exploring's list. Champlain is a natural wonder shared by New York and Vermont, and Love Exploring says its "..lush shores...the fruits of nearby wineries...and...its undeveloped isles..." are big reasons why it's one of the nation's most beautiful lakes.

The other thing that separates Lake Champlain from most is the fact that Burlington, Vermont, one of the northeast's coolest cities, sits right on the lake. This northeast gem really offers the best of all worlds!

Lake George once again lives up to its nickname of the 'Queen of American Lakes landing at number 9 on this list! Love Exploring says Lake George "...lives up to the hype – renowned for its 45 square miles of soothing, clear expanse...(including) more than 150 islands."

For New Yorkers, it is not just the beauty of Lake George that makes it an amazing place to visit. Local attractions like Prospect Mountain, Six Flags Great Escape, outlet shopping, and that AMAZING Martha's ice cream make Lake George a family vacation favorite.

