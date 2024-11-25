Get ready to get away. Another direct flight to Florida has been added from this Upstate New York Airport.

Starting February 14th, Allegiant is adding a new direct flight connecting Albany International Airport with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, which is located on Florida's Gulf Coast, just south of Tampa Bay. The trip will take about three hours, giving Albany travelers another convenient way to escape to sunny Florida.

If you're keeping track, Albany International already has nonstop flights to several Florida hotspots, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Punta Gorda, and St. Petersburg (though some are seasonal). And just in time for the holidays, JetBlue is launching another daily nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale starting December 24th.

On top of that, Avelo Airlines, another budget-friendly option, recently introduced nonstop flights from Albany to Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina. So, whether you're heading south for the beaches or some southern charm, Albany's got you covered with plenty of direct flight options.