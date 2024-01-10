Upstate New York Actors Needed In Horror Film; Make Up To $175 A Day

Be in Locally Made Horror Film

The film sounds pretty interesting, and the pay isn't bad either. Movie producers are looking to fill various roles, including the lead character, a woman named Mallory Devlin who has an unusual addiction. She's addicted to killing, and even though she isolates herself in the woods, her powerful cravings never go away.

"Mallory, a lonely woman living in a cabin in 1983, fights her addiction for killing with her desire for human connection. When she meets a father and daughter harboring secrets of their own, will she finally find what she’s looking for? Or will it end, yet again, in bloodshed?" - SeedandSpark.com

According to Backstage.com, producers will film on evenings and nights between February 19th through the 23rd, and filming locations will be held about 35 minutes outside Albany.

What Movie is It?

The film, called "Relentless Reflection" is seeking talent for the following characters from Albany, Pittsfield, Berkshire, and Stephentown and roles can pay anywhere from $125.00 - $175.00 per day.

Auditions are being held for three of the main characters in the film.

Mallory Devlin:

Producers are looking for a female between the ages of 26-36.

Mallory, the lead female role, is a complex character and is addicted to killing.

She is isolated, on edge, and skillful at hiding her secrets, but her worst fear is herself. Must be comfortable filming late hours at night.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel

Evelynn Samson:

Producers are looking to fill Eveynn's role with a female who is 18+ and between the ages of 18-25.

Evelynn is an angsty teenager with a manipulative side but has experienced so much already at such a young age. Her worst fear is losing control.

Must be comfortable filming late hours at night.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel

Corey Samson:

Producers are looking to fill Corey's role with a male between the ages of 38-48.

Corey is the helpless father of Evelynn, hopeful she can still change after her destructive actions.

His worst fear is losing his daughter after losing his wife.

Must be comfortable filming late hours at night.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel

According to the casting call, the total pay could be anywhere from $625.00 - $875.00 for an estimated 5 days of work. Travel, lodging, copy, and meals are provided.

What is the Movie About?

According to an excerpt from SeedandSpark.com, "Mallory's father and daughter Corey and Evelynn Samson show up on Mallory's doorstep seeking shelter from a storm. Despite her better judgment — and the secrets they’re hiding from her — she lets them in. Is it because she recognizes herself in Evelynn? Because of her need for companionship? Or because she’s looking for her next victims?"

