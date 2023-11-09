Upstate Landlord Wanted ‘Nudes’ In Exchange for Apartment Rental

Have you ever rented an apartment from John Daly in Queensbury?

An Upstate NY landlord, with as many as 70 rental properties in Washington and Warren County, was arrested this week after State Police learned that he was soliciting nude photos from a woman in exchange for a chance to be bumped up on a waiting list for a new apartment.

"In a sworn statement issued to the New York State Police Department last Wednesday, Keri Chew of Whitehall accused Daly Jr. of asking her if he could take nude photos of her in exchange for being bumped up on a waiting list for a new apartment." NYSP, The Post Star

According to a report from The Post Star, State Police in Granville arrested John E. Daly Jr., 58, of Queensbury last week for "Coercion in the third degree" when an alleged victim told police that Daly asked a Whitehall woman to send him "revealing photographs" in exchange for a preferential leasing opportunity at a Dresden, N.Y. apartment.

Daly has about 70 rental properties in Upstate NY

According to the report, Daly owns about 70 properties in Washington and Warren counties. The apartment he allegedly wanted the nudes for was in Dresden NY, which is about 3 hours west of Albany.

The woman he allegedly solicited the pics from was Keri Chew from Whitehall, NY who told police that she wanted him arrested and requested an order of protection from him.

Send nudes to move to the front of the line

The source states that Chew gave a sworn statement to the New York State Police, and in it, she accused Daly Jr. of "asking her if he could take nude photos of her in exchange for being bumped up on a waiting list for a new apartment."

According to the Post Star, Chew told police that “If I wanted to be moved to the front of the list and move in today, he ‘expected’ me to get naked and allow him to take pictures of me.”

