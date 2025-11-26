One of the Best Holiday Displays in America

Looks like Upstate New York knows how to light it up for the holidays — and this one’s not your average Christmas tree!

The Keg Tree at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester has been named one of the Top 20 holiday light displays in the entire country by USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Built from more than 500 beer kegs, the massive metal masterpiece stands tall along the Genesee River and is illuminated with thousands of vibrant lights.

The Keg Tree party is on Friday, December 5th, from 5-9 pm, with the ceremonial tree lighting at 7 pm. The event has grown significantly since its inception in 2014, becoming a major local holiday tradition.

The annual lighting of the Genesee Brewery keg tree typically draws thousands of attendees. The event's highest attendance was in 2019, when more than 7,000 people gathered to witness the lighting.

The Keg Tree at the Genesee Brew House is festive, fun, and uniquely Upstate — equal parts Christmas spirit and brewery pride. Visitors can enjoy a pint of Genesee’s Cinnamon Cream Ale or snap a photo in front of one of the most talked-about holiday trees in America.

You can help Rochester (and all of Upstate New York!) climb even higher on the national list by voting once per day until Monday, December 1st at noon ET.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 10th, so show some love to Upstate to prove that the best holiday lights shine brightest right here in New York!

Vote now: USA TODAY 10 Best Holiday Lights

