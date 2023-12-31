Upstate Eatery Is NY’s Best Hole In the Wall Fried Chicken Joint

An unassuming Adirondack eatery is getting some serious love for its amazing fried chicken.

When it comes to great fried chicken in New York there are some obvious restaurants that always come to mind like Hattie's in Saratoga or The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany. But maybe like me, you are always on a quest to find that hidden destination for the crispiest, juiciest fried chicken legs and thighs in the Empire State. Especially as you hit the road exploring NY this summer, ya want to know the great spots to stop for a bite.

That was Cheapsim's exact mission when they set out to find the "...fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere." They scoured diner reviews and thoughts from foodie experts. The result? The best lesser-known, 'hole in the wall' eateries in every state for great southern-style fried chicken.

In New York, the honor went to what Cheapism describes as

"...an adorable little shack in upstate New York. It's a little cramped inside...but it's comfortable and full of interesting signs to look at. They offer all kinds of home-style dinner, including...pressure fried (chicken) to keep the meat juicy. Family meals and buckets are also available for takeout.

Randy's Restaurant Named Best Hole In The Wall NY Fried Chicken

I don't think many restaurants embody 'hole in the wall' more than Randy's Restaurant. If you blink you would miss this quaint, little Adirondack gem on Route 28 in Old Forge offering up big flavor with its juicy and delicious fried chicken.

Randy's menu has several different options for just chicken, chicken dinners, and a family meal option and they deliver with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Yelp. Plain and simple: locals and tourists alike LOVE Randy's! But if you go, plan accordingly: the restaurant is open on weeknights for dinner from 5 pm to 7:45 pm!

